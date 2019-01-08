Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant was the key to the Warriors' win over Kings originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry stole the headlines on Saturday night in Sacramento.

The two-time MVP racked up 42 points (including 20 in the fourth quarter) in the Warriors' win over the Kings, making 10 of his 20 3-point attempts. And in case you missed it, he jab-stepped poor Justin Jackson into oblivion.

But after practice on Monday, Steve Kerr was dishing out praise his superstar teammate.

"I thought Kevin (Durant) was the key to the game the other night," Kerr told reporters. "Even though Steph had the 42 points and had a lot of the highlights -- I thought Kevin played a brilliant game from that point-forward role that he plays. He had one turnover and even that was a little flukish -- the ball slipped out of his hands when he was going up for a jump shot.

"His decision making was brilliant. He kept making the simple play over and over again -- getting us wide open shots. He defended -- had a key block on a jump shot that led to a fastbreak, it was a big bucket for us."

Kerr was not wrong: Durant was fantastic. The two-time Finals MVP registered 29 points, nine assists, five rebounds, and two blocks. He went 10-for-20 from the field and hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to give the Warriors a 111-105 lead.

He's the first player since James Harden in October 2009 to register at least nine assists in which every one of them was on a 3-pointer.

"I thought it was one of his best all-around games of the year," Kerr added. "And I just think that when he plays that way -- when he impacts the whole game -- that's when we're at our best."

