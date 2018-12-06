Steve Kerr: 'It's just different' walking into Quicken Loans Arena without LeBron James on the Cavaliers

The days of a heated rivalry between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers — which provided four straight extremely entertaining NBA Finals — are long gone.

In reality, it ended the second LeBron James announced he was headed to Los Angeles.

Now when Steve Kerr and the Warriors walk into Quicken Loans Arena — like they did ahead of their matchup with the Cavaliers on Wednesday night — the feel is totally different.

"It's just different." Steve Kerr on coming back to Cleveland to play the Cavs.#GameTime pic.twitter.com/lX27kxP4Wa — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 6, 2018





“It’s just different walking into the building,” Kerr said Wednesday. “There’s still a ton of great memories, some of the best basketball I’ve ever seen in my life played between these two teams over the last four seasons. Obviously they have a new team, so you move on. Part of me is a little nostalgic for that. I’ll miss that.”

When looking at how the Cavaliers have fared since James’ departure, it’s easy to see why Kerr feels that way.

Cleveland, which fired coach Tyronn Lue after just six games, got off to a rough 5-18 start this year. Its interim coach, Larry Drew, initially dragged his feet about accepting his new role within the organization, and multiple stars — including J.R. Smith and Kevin Love — made it clear they wanted out.

The Cavaliers clearly will have to rebuild, and have a long way to go, to have a chance to revisit the days it had with James over the past four years.

Until then, we can only hope for a new rivalry to emerge in the NBA.

Steph Curry catches fire, drops 42 points in blowout win

Steph Curry went off on Wednesday night for the Warriors — and the Cavaliers had no answer.

Curry dropped 42 points in the 129-105 blowout win and — in true Curry fashion — shot an incredible 9-of-14 from behind the 3-point line.





The game marked Curry’s second 40-point night this season, and the 32nd of his career. He also added nine rebounds and seven assists.

guess who hit another 3 (hint: it's his 9th tonight) 📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/cR1ZxX7Dpo — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 6, 2018





Kevin Durant wasn’t far behind Curry, either, nearly finishing with a triple-double. Durant finished with 25 points — shooting 9-of-16 from behind the arc — 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 21 points in the loss, shooting 7-of-14 from the field. Tristan Thompson finished with 14 points and 19 rebounds.

Steve Kerr said there’s a totally different fell walking into Quicken Loans Arena now that LeBron James isn’t on the Cavaliers. (Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

