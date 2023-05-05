Steve Kerr jokingly rips Klay Thompson's dad for backing Lakers, not Warriors

Kerr jokingly rips Klay's dad for backing Lakers, not Dubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There is no love lost in the Western Conference semifinal battle between the Los Angeles Lakers and Warriors. It's LeBron James versus Steph Curry, episode five. It's Southern California against NorCal. The Lake Show versus Dub Nation.

To the disbelief of Warriors coach Steve Kerr, the playoff series also means a split household in the Thompson family.

"The quote I noticed was [Klay Thompson] said his dad [Mychal Thompson] is going to cheer for the Lakers," Kerr jokingly said to NBC Sports Bay Area's Festus Ezeli and Kerith Burke after the Warriors' Game 2 win.

"I mean, c’mon man. Isn’t blood thicker than water? I can’t imagine cheering against my child. That’s not happening in our family. But apparently, in Klay’s family, Dad is going to root for the Lakers. So that gives Klay a little extra motivation."

Mychal Thompson, of course, played 4 1/2 seasons with the Lakers from 1987 to 1991 and won two championships in purple and gold. He has been the Lakers' radio analyst for the past 20 seasons.

Earlier this week, Mychal told The Sporting Tribune's Mark Medina that instead of picking sides between his favorite team and his son, he's simply cheering for a "great basketball game."

“Either way, I can’t lose," Thompson told Medina. "If my son wins, I’m thrilled. If the Lakers win, I’m happy."

Perhaps playing with a bit of extra motivation against his childhood team and father's employer, Klay Thompson went off for 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting in Game 2. He knocked down 8 of 11 attempts from 3-point range -- all in the first three quarters.

After that signature Game 2 performance, Thompson and the Warriors now hit the road for Games 3 and 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

