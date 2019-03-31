Steve Kerr jokes about NBA's 'hot stove' contact ruling on Steph Curry originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Just like all of us, Steve Kerr is trying to figure out what the NBA meant by "hot stove contact."

One day after the league issued its Last Two Minute Report on Friday's game in Minnesota, the Warriors coach was asked for a comment on a term no one had heard of until Saturday.

"I'm still trying to learn the definition of a 'hot stove' call," Kerr jokingly said to the media before the Warriors and Hornets tipped off Sunday at Oracle Arena. "As soon as somebody tells me what that means, maybe I'll comment on it."

The NBA ruled that Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie didn't foul Steph Curry on a 3-pointer late in overtime of the Warriors' loss. It appears on video replays that Okogie slapped Curry's ankles as he released the shot.

The NBA wrote that Okogie "makes marginal 'hot-stove' contact with Curry's leg after the release of his jump shot attempt and does not affect his ability to land safely."

The league's ruling came on the heels of some heated comments from the Warriors following the game, but Kerr wasn't concerned about the vibe surrounding his team.

"The atmosphere in the locker room was more positive than anything," Kerr told the media Sunday. "Everybody was frustrated together, so sometimes that can be used in a positive manner."

If there is any lingering frustration, the Warriors can take it out on Kemba Walker and the Hornets.