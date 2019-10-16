Now this is the kind of content you are here for.

Steve Kerr spoke to reporters after shootaround Wednesday morning. And as he saw guard Klay Thompson walking nearby, the Warriors coach busted out the jokes.

"Klay, we don't really need at all," Kerr said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After Thompson responded with "redshirt season," Kerr seized the opportunity to roast the two-time All-NBA selection.

"We're redshirting him, trying to get him bigger and stronger. Get him used to campus life. Academically, he's got a ways to go ..."

Funny exchange between Kerr and Klay today after shootaround. Kerr discusses how important it is to get Looney and Cauley-Stein back and then Kerr sees Thompson about to go upstairs to continue rehabbing his ACL injury - and the jokes about a potential redshirt year ensue. pic.twitter.com/ySXYqMQqQk — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) October 16, 2019

Klay is rehabbing his torn left ACL, and will be sidelined until at least the All-Star break.

It's possible that the five-time All-Star misses the whole season, hence the "redshirt" reference.

[RELATED: Dubs' Spellman out for tonight's preseason game at Lakers]

But the Warriors sure hope that doesn't become the reality and Klay is able to come back at the end of the regular season for a playoff push.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Related content from TMZ Sports

Rihanna turned down Super Bowl for Kap: 'I couldn't be a sellout'

Antonio Brown looks in great shape working out at police field

Kevin Durant says the Knicks aren't a 'cool' team anymore

Swaggy P blames Instagram for hurting Carmelo's NBA chances







Story continues

Steve Kerr jokes with Klay Thompson about redshirt year with Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area