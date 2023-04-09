Steve Kerr jokes Klay Thompson near NBA 3-point history worries Warriors coach

Kerr jokes he's concerned about Klay nearing NBA 3-point history originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson is approaching NBA history from 3-point range Sunday in the Warriors’ regular-season finale against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Thompson enters the matchup with 295 3-pointers this season. If he hits at least five treys, he’ll become the third player in NBA history to drain 300 triples in a single season.

Before the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked if he was worried Thompson will focus on that record and let it fly more than usual.

“I am concerned. I am definitely concerned,” Kerr jokingly said to reporters. “My message will be you’re more likely to get it if you don’t try to get it. That’s the truth.”

Thompson would join James Harden and Warriors teammate Steph Curry as the only players to swish 300 triples in a season. Curry has accomplished the feat four times (2015-16, 2016-17, 2018-19, 2020-21), and Harden drilled 378 treys in 2018-19 for the Houston Rockets.

“There’s a lot of individual stuff that’s meaningful, I recognize that,” Kerr said. “… If Klay can get to 300, great, but the danger is you get out of character -- or in Klay’s case, in character -- and you shoot every time.”

If Thompson fails to knock down five 3-pointers Sunday at Moda Center, he’ll still be one of four players to notch at least 290 triples in a single season, joining Curry, Harden and Paul George.

Let it fly, Klay.

