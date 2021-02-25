Steve Kerr: James Wiseman impacts games just by being on the court

Cody Taylor
·2 min read
In just his second game back from a wrist injury, rookie James Wiseman produced 11 points and five rebounds to help the Golden State Warriors to a 111-107 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Wiseman finished shooting 5-of-8 from the field and hit his lone 3-point attempt in 18 minutes before fouling out in the fourth quarter. The performance by Wiseman marked his second straight in double figures since returning on Tuesday after an 11-game absence.

The second overall pick is still adjusting to playing following the extended absence, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believed he played well during the win.

It was up and down, but everything is great for James right now. Every experience matters. It’s tough coming back from an absence. The second game back, to me, is always the harder one. The first night back after an absence, you have the adrenaline, you’re playing, you just feel great. The second night, the adrenaline goes away and it’s always a little more difficult. I think, tonight, he had some good plays. You saw how fluid and athletic he is. Just by being out on the floor, he impacts the game. He is learning every day and all of these experiences are really good for him.

Since returning, Wiseman has shown no issues with his wrist. He has seemingly picked up where he left off prior to the injury and even joked on Tuesday that the wrap on his wrist has helped improve his shooting touch.

The Warriors have had an up and down season, but the return of Wiseman can help the group get back into a rhythm on the court. Wiseman has carved out a meaningful role this season and it is clear his production goes a long way in the Warriors finding success.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire!

