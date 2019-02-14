Steve Kerr irate after flagrant foul, ejected late in loss to Trail Blazers

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is generally one of the calmer coaches in the NBA.

On Wednesday night, though, he was anything but.

Kerr was ejected late in the fourth quarter of a 129-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center after screaming at an official and spiking his clipboard.

With less than four minutes left in the game, Portland center Zach Collins caught a pass while cutting to the hoop. As he was going up for the shot, Draymond Green smacked Collins in the arm, causing the ball to go flying and picking up a foul.

That, after a review, was upgraded to a flagrant 1.

Kerr, clearly unhappy with the call, started screaming at the official. After slamming his clipboard on the ground, Kerr was assessed a technical foul. Seconds later, while still yelling at the official, Kerr was quickly handed his second technical foul, ejecting him from the game.

Kevin Durant eventually had to hold Kerr back and walk him off the floor, while he was still screaming at the official, before he left for the locker room.

“I felt him,” Durant said after the game, via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “I understand his anger, his rage, especially for that call. But I thought we should just keep playing. It was a common foul, I thought. The refs looked at it differently, and I understand why coach was frustrated.”

Kerr said after the game that he was surprised the foul was even reviewed in the first place.

“I was just shocked that that was called a flagrant foul,” Kerr said, via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “I don’t remember how that’s determined. I don’t remember if that’s determined in New York or if it’s the officials on the floor, but that was head-scratching that that could be called a flagrant foul. The guy is going to go in for a dunk. You have to make sure he doesn’t dunk it. I told (the official) that I begged to differ.”

Kerr was then asked about the clipboard spike.

“I forgot about that part,” Kerr said. “There might have been a couple of other words in there, too.”

Steve Kerr jokingly told reporters to “get the f—- out of my way” on way to his presser and then explained what set him off about that flagrant call pic.twitter.com/S7QSvA6x7k — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 14, 2019





Portland, which held a seven-point lead before the ejection, quickly jumped to a 15-point lead after sinking all five free throws and a huge 3-pointer from Jake Layman on the next possession.

The Trail Blazers, clearly with the game under their control, finished on a 19-4 run to cruise to the 22-point win. Golden State, which had 12 total points in the final quarter, scored just twice after Kerr’s ejection — clearly a turning point in a game that featured 22 lead changes and 16 ties.

Kevin Durant on the late 8-point Blazers possession, the Steve Kerr ejection and all the Zach Collins dust ups pic.twitter.com/GIa1IPciUU — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 14, 2019





“They got eight points in one possession, and that kind of broke it open for them and took our momentum away,” Durant said after the game, via Slater. “They were on a run already, but I thought we were still in the game. … Momentum is a huge part in basketball, and that took our momentum away.”

Durant and Steph Curry each dropped 32 points for the Warriors in the loss. They were, however, the only two on the team to score in double figures.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 29 points and eight assists, shooting 9-of-15 from the field. Layman added 17 points off the bench, and C.J. McCollum finished with 15 points.

