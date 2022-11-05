Steve Kerr has idea about Warriors' rotation changes after 0-5 road trip

After 0-5 trip, Kerr has an idea how he will adjust rotations originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' disastrous 0-5 road trip came to an end Friday night with a 114-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

Now the work can begin for Steve Kerr and his coaching staff.

The Warriors play just one game over the next six days -- Monday against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center -- meaning they will have plenty of time to practice, scrimmage and work on a remedy to get them out of this funk.

After their loss to the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, Kerr hinted at possible rotation changes as the team tries to figure out how to jumpstart the bench unit.

Kerr teased those changes even more after the loss in New Orleans on Friday, which saw Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins all sit out due to rest or injury management. That meant Kevon Looney and nine reserves faced the Pelicans.

"I thought the guys competed," Kerr told reporters in New Orleans after the game. "It was a two-possession game with a minute left. We had a chance but couldn't get it done. But [I'm] very happy with the effort and excited about getting home. We got a game on Monday and then we don't play again until Friday so I think next week will be a great opportunity for us to get a lot of work in execution-wise on both ends and work on our rotations.

"We're going to change the rotations a little bit. I've got an idea of what I'm going to do but the staff will talk about it in the next couple of days and we'll solidify that. it should be a good week for us to get back on track."

Sitting at 3-7 so far this season, the Warriors are searching for answers. The bench was thought to be a strength before the season began, but has proven to be a liability through 10 games.

Jordan Poole and JaMychal Green have struggled. The youngsters in Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Moses Moody haven't found their footing. Donte DiVincenzo has been out with a hamstring injury, though he's scheduled to be re-evaluated when the Warriors return home this weekend.

If the Warriors are going to turn their season around, it's paramount for Kerr and the staff to find rotations that work well together. The next 10 days will provide them with ample time to work on things. If these changes don't work, the season could spiral out of control very quickly.

