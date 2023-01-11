Steve Kerr hoping Warriors' ugly Suns loss provides 'jolt' team needs

Kerr hoping Dubs' loss to Suns provides much-needed 'jolt' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors began their eight-game homestand winning five in a row.

However, Golden State concluded the homestand having lost three straight after their 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Chase Center.

While there might be unrest within Dub Nation, Warriors coach Steve Kerr sees the loss as a learning lesson for his team.

"I actually told the coaches, 'I think this could be a good thing for us, honestly,' " Kerr told reporters postgame. "You need to get a wake-up call. You need to be reminded how hard it is to win. And you need to understand the level of commitment to each other, to the game that it takes to win a title.

"Our vets know that our young guys are still learning all that. But hopefully, this is the jolt that we need to get ourselves going because it's been this first half of the season has been full of stops and starts."

At 20-21, Golden State is at the halfway point of the 2022-23 NBA season and Draymond Green recently stated in a recent episode of "The Draymond Green Show" that he believes the team is beginning to turn the corner.

"This team is starting to find its identity, and for me, that's more important than what the home record says right now and what the road record says right now," Green said. "Over the [first five games of the current home stand] I think this team is truly starting to build an identity. And every great team has an identity."

With Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry returning from their respective injuries, they surely will help the Warriors turn the corner and find their missing identity. Nevertheless, as Kerr noted, the Warriors' young players must remember the mental fortitude needed to win an NBA championship.

And Tuesday night's loss might be what's needed to kick-start that process.

