Steve Kerr hopeful Jonathan Kuminga (knee) can return on Friday vs. Mavs

After scoring in double-figures in 11 straight games, Jonathan Kuminga is set to miss his fifth consecutive game with a bilateral knee injury. While he worked out with the team and scrimmaged early on Thursday morning, the Warriors ruled the 21-year-old forward was ruled out against the Houston Rockets for his fifth consecutive missed game.

Before the Warriors started their two-game Texas road trip on Thursday, Steve Kerr provided an update regarding Kuminga’s injury status. The Warriors head coach said he’s hopeful Kuminga can return for the second-leg of their road swing on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks.

He played the day of the Dallas game in a scrimmage, he scrimmaged. He scrimmaged again this morning. Just didn’t feel quite ready. Training staff said they felt strongly we should give him another night off. We’re hopeful for tomorrow, but we will see how he feels tomorrow. He’s doing a lot better. It’s good he’s gotten a couple of days of conditioning in and work. Like I said, hopefully tomorrow.

"We're hopeful for tomorrow, but we'll see how he feels tomorrow." Steve Kerr provides an update after Jonathan Kuminga was ruled out for tonight's game in Houston pic.twitter.com/nKkUdCGxQk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 4, 2024

Kuninga is averaging 16.3 points on 52.9% shooting from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc with 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 70 games this season. Prior to his injury, Kuminga had tallied double-figure scoring numbers in 15 of his last 16 games, including 11 straight.

