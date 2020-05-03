Steve Kerr hilariously remembers game-winning shot in 1997 NBA Finals

Michael Jordan had a simple instruction for teammate Steve Kerr in the waning moments of Game 6 in the 1997 NBA Finals.

"Hey, if [John] Stockton comes off, I'm going to pass you the ball," Jordan told Kerr.

A stunned Kerr had a hilarious reaction.

"I s--t my pants," he told the Runnin' Plays Podcast. "No, I'm sorry. Am I allowed to say that?"

Seconds later, Jordan got the ball, drew a double-team from Stockton and passed to Kerr, who hit a jump shot to put the Bulls up 88-86 with four seconds to go. That helped seal a 90-86 win for Chicago, giving the Bulls their fifth title in seven years, while Kerr earned Jordan's trust along the way.

However, the play's execution was owed to a similar action earlier in the series, when the Bulls were in Salt Lake City.

[RUNNIN' PLAYS PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]





"I want to say it was Game 3 or Game 4 in Utah. And the exact same situation," Kerr said. "John Stockton had come over to double-team him and stole the ball, and made a great pass to Karl Malone that basically sealed the game. So Michael, he was a savant.

"He remembered everything."

Prior to the moment, Kerr had played well, scoring seven points, including a 3-pointer, helping the Bulls tie the game in the final minute. At the time, Kerr was a sharpshooter, making 45 percent of his 3-pointers during the regular season, becoming a dependable scoring threat in the triangle offense.

But he struggled in the Finals, making just 30 percent of his shots entering Game 6. Nonetheless, he had the confidence to make good on Jordan's assist.

[RELATED: Kerr believes a Jordan 'Flu Game' will never happen again]

"It was actually a very easy shot under normal circumstances," Kerr said. "But one of those things you dream of as a kid, and so when the ball went in, there were two thoughts. Number one, it's like, 'Oh my god, this is incredible.' And number two, 'Oh man, they got four seconds left and they could still tie or win the game. So it's not over yet.'

"So just an amazing moment to have as a player, to be able to feel that thrill."

Steve Kerr hilariously remembers game-winning shot in 1997 NBA Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area