Steve Kerr hilariously breaks out 'James Wiseman report card'

Kerr hilariously breaks out Wiseman 'report card' in presser originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors coach Steve Kerr is beginning to view his media obligations like an everyday parent-teacher conference.

When asked about rookie center James Wiseman's performance in Tuesday's last-second win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Kerr joked that he forgot his video conferences with reporters included a daily "James Wiseman report card."

Luckily for Wiseman, the 20-year-old made the grade in his coach's eyes.

"I thought he was great," Kerr said. "He really played with energy. He sprinted into ball screens, he really dove hard to the rim to put pressure on the defense and rebounded well. So, he gets an 'A' on the James Wiseman report card from his coach.

"Let's make sure we all talk about this tomorrow and re-do the report card tomorrow, and the following day as well."

Interest in Wiseman will always be high. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, ostensibly as the Warriors' link between their present and future.

Wiseman lived up to the billing with a dominant first half -- and solid overall night -- against the Hawks. The 20-year-old had a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) through two quarters, finishing the game with 13 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.

RELATED: Kerr praises Oubre's play down stretch of Warriors' win

Wiseman didn't have a letter grade for his performance Monday, but he did say, at least of the first half, "that s--t was fun as hell."

Perhaps, at some point this season, Kerr will view questions about the rookie the same way.

