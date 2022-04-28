Steve Kerr happy DeMarcus Cousins had 'great series' against Warriors

Kerr happy Boogie had 'great series' against Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Just four years ago, DeMarcus Cousins was at the peak of his powers having made his fourth straight NBA All-Star Game.

But a torn Achilles derailed Cousins' career, costing him a huge payday and sending him on a journey that has taken him to six different NBA teams -- including a stint with the Warriors -- since leaving the New Orleans Pelicans as a free agent after the 2017-18 season.

After so much heartache for the former Kings and Pelicans star, the 31-year-old found a home with the Denver Nuggets midway through the 2021-22 season and against a Warriors team lacking size, he was able to play a big role in the five-game series.

Following the Warriors' 102-98 win over the Nuggets in Game 5 at Chase Center on Wednesday night, Golden State coach Steve Kerr started his press conference by praising Denver and then giving Cousins a shoutout.

"I also want to mention how happy I am for DeMarcus Cousins," Kerr said. "Obviously I wanted to win but that guy put his heart on the line for us several years ago and he's been through hell. Torn Achilles, torn ACL. He's a great guy. He was a great teammate here. And really fun for me to see him play so well. I can say that now that we won. But he had a great series."

Kerr saluted Boogie Cousins after the Warriors-Nuggets series ended in five games ðŸ¤ pic.twitter.com/2WFr2AraAN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 28, 2022

Cousins put forth his best performance in the Nuggets' Game 5 loss, finishing with 19 points and four rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench. He finished the series averaging 10.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in 11.4 minutes.

Hopefully for Cousins -- and for people like Kerr who are rooting for Boogie -- his play against the Warriors was enough to help him land a guaranteed contract for the 2022-23 NBA season and beyond.