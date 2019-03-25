Steve Kerr had simple message for Warriors after blowout loss vs. Mavs originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

It's not often the Warriors get blown out by a team that's destined for the NBA Draft Lottery.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But with Steph Curry resting Saturday night that's exactly what happened as the two-time defending NBA champions were pasted by the Dallas Mavericks, 126-91.

It was a shocking loss, but the Dubs didn't have much time to dwell on the L as they were right back in action Sunday when they welcomed the Detroit Pistons to Oracle Arena. The Warriors have been inconsistent since the All-Star break and Steve Kerr knew they needed a little motivation before they took the floor against the Pistons.

"Coach wrote on the board, 'That's what we do,'" Curry told the media after scoring 26 points in the win. "We bounce back from tough nights and you could see that sense of urgency especially in the first quarter."

Kerr's message hit home, as the Warriors looked like themselves once again Sunday night with Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant leading the way in a 121-114 win.

[RELATED: Kerr on the plan to rest Curry]

With nine games remaining in the regular season, Kerr and the Warriors will look to turn Sunday's win into momentum toward securing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.