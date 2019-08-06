Steve Kerr gives hilarious reaction to Spurs hiring Tim Duncan as coach

Warriors coach Steve Kerr always is good for a solid quote, especially when it comes to his good friend, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

Kerr, who is coach under Popovich on Team USA for the FIBA World Cup, couldn't help himself when asked about former two-time MVP Tim Duncan joining Pop's staff in San Antonio.

"Tim's going to run the show down there," Kerr jokingly said to reporters Monday in Las Vegas. "He's already told the rest of the staff that he's the only one who's not fireable on the staff. And he's right. Pop can't fire Tim Duncan. Think about it.

"The rest of the guys are all expendable. So Time is going to walk in there, and he's probably not going to do anything. He'll probably sit on the bench and sip tea."

Kerr was coached by Popovich and teammates with Duncan for four seasons in San Antonio -- 1998-2001, 2002-03. He averaged 3.7 points while shooting 39.4 percent from beyond the arc as a Spur and won two titles.

All jokes aside, Kerr kind of is right. While Duncan surely will contribute a bit more than sipping tea on the bench, could you imagine Popovich firing the legendary Spurs big man?

Yeah, that's not going to happen.

