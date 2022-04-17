Steve Kerr gives great praise to Draymond Green after playoff win

The Golden State Warriors took down the Denver Nuggets in game one of the Western Conference playoffs first round, 123-107. Draymond Green had a great performance in game one, scoring 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, securing 6 rebounds and dishing out 9 assists. Green also led the game in the blocks category, gaining 3 blocks while playing great defense, holding Aaron Gordon to 8 points on 3-of-10 shooting.

After the game, in his post-game press conference, Steve Kerr gave Green the ultimate praise calling him a future hall-of-famer.

More Spartans in the NBA!

Miles Bridges takes accountability for actions after throwing mouth-guard at fan, calls it 'unacceptable'

