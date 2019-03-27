Steve Kerr gives brief response regarding Jordan Bell's suspension originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Hours after Jordan Bell was suspended for "conduct detrimental to the team, Warriors coach Steve Kerr offered little insight on the decision.

"The release was self-explanatory," Kerr said prior to Wednesday's matchup against the Grizzlies. "He's suspended for conduct detrimental to the team and beyond that, it's our business and no one else's.

During his brief tenure with the Warriors, Bell's on and off-court inconsistencies have been a reason he's occasionally fallen out of favor with the coaching staff. After injuring his ankle last season, Bell struggled to capitalize on a strong start to his professional career.

In last year's postseason run, Bell missed an optional workout, much to the chagrin of his coaches and Andre Iguodala. Iguodala sent a video message to Bell saying, "Optional workouts do not apply to you, it only applies to four or five people on the team and you are not one of them."

"I'm not concerned," Kerr said Wednesday when asked about Bell's maturity. "I'm not commenting on anything further."

This season, Bell has had hiccups, most notably when ESPN cameras caught him and Steve Kerr arguing during the waning moments of a 130-111 win over the Lakers, again bringing up questions about his character.

Despite the troubles, Bell's talent is evident. He's one of most athletic players on the team and a talented shot-blocker that the Warriors hope can one day become a long-term piece.

However, the latest disciplinary action is a big blow for Bell, who is currently in the second year of a two-year, $2.1 million deal with the team. The Warriors can extend a $1.8 million qualifying offer this summer and it remains to be seen if he's a lock to be with the team next year.