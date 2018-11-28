Steve Kerr gives best guess on when Steph Curry will return to Warriors originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Prior to Monday night's game against the Magic, Steve Kerr said Steph Curry might play when the Warriors face the Raptors on Thursday night in Toronto.

On Tuesday night, Golden State's head coach provided another update on the two-time MVP's status.

"He's right now entering the point where we can finally say, 'All right, is it time?' That's all based on [director of sports medicine and performance] Rick Celebrini's decision," Kerr told Damon Bruce on 95.7 The Game. "He's had athletes in the past who have had groin injuries, come back and had no symptoms and had a setback because they just didn't take the full time. It's not enough to just say 'OK, Steph feels good, we can throw him back out there again.'

"But with that said, I think we're very close to the time where we can say, 'All right, there's been enough time.' He's pain free, the symptoms are gone, and ultimately Rick will make the decision when he's comfortable putting him out there. My best guess is Detroit [on Saturday], but we'll see what happens."

Curry hasn't played since straining his left groin Nov. 8 against the Bucks. Golden State is 5-5 without the five-time All-Star in the lineup.

Curry was slated to scrimmage at the Warriors' practice facility Tuesday. The team is flying to Toronto on Wednesday morning and is scheduled to have a workout that night, so we might get a more concrete update if there is media availability.

