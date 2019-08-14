How Steve Kerr found out Kevin Durant was leaving Warriors to join Nets

Kevin Durant and the Warriors had an unprecedented run together.

In the three years KD called the Bay Area home, the Warriors were unbeatable when fully healthy, winning two titles and only losing the 2019 NBA Finals when both Durant and Klay Thompson suffered catastrophic injuries.

Despite the historic time with the Warriors, Durant elected to bolt the Bay for Brooklyn this offseason, joining the Nets along with Kyrie Irving.

While Steph Curry reportedly learned of Durant's decision while on a plane to New York to meet with the two-time NBA Finals MVP, Steve Kerr learned of KD's exodus in the same way so many others did -- some loud stranger yelling.

Following the taxing Warriors season, Kerr told ESPN's Jackie MacMullan that he flew to Hawaii to decompress. Kerr decided to leave his phone in the hotel room to focus on reading his book on the beach, and that's when it happened.

He settled into his chair and opened his book, "Billion Dollar Whale," the true story of a social climber who pulled off one of the most incredible heists in the history of the financial industry. Kerr purposely left his cell phone in his resort hotel room, even though it was July 1, the start of the free-agent frenzy. He became momentarily lost in the text of his book, until a 30-something man not 30 feet away from the Golden State coach, who had not recognized Kerr, suddenly screeched.

"Oh my god!" he exclaimed to his buddy. "KD is going to the Nets!"

Dude! Spoilers much?

With Durant's decision made, the Warriors acted fast, working out a sign-and-trade that sent KD to Brooklyn and D'Angelo Russell to the Bay.

The NBA power structure changed in a second -- and then changed a few more times over the summer -- and now Kerr and the Warriors enter a new season in a new building with a new roster hoping for similar results.

But don't count the Dubs out of the title picture just yet. That would be foolish.

