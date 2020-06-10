Steve Kerr felt years ago Colin Kaepernick would be viewed as a 'hero'

Warriors coach Steve Kerr could see this moment coming.

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is being looked at in a different light by many nearly four years after he started kneeling during the national anthem to bring attention to racial and social injustices, and police brutality.

"My sense a few years ago is that Kaepernick would eventually be viewed as a hero," Kerr said Tuesday to local reporters during a video conference call.

Steve Kerr believes Colin Kaepernick will be embraced as a hero. "Eventually Colin will be recognized for the gesture he made and the price he paid for it." — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) June 9, 2020

More than two weeks after George Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody, protests have been raging across the country.

The message Kaepernick was trying to get across to the nation beginning in 2016 appears to finally be getting through, and Kerr can sense a change in the air.

Steve Kerr in protests against police brutality: "It feels different. We haven't had this level of public protest in a long time. And obviously, these things come about for a reason... I think we can all play our own role in trying to help our community." — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) June 9, 2020

Steve Kerr: "We need to learn the real American history. The one that tells the truth about the awfulness (towards African Americans) and we have to come to grips with it." — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) June 9, 2020

Kaepernick has been shunned from the NFL ever since he opted out of his contract with the 49ers on March 3, 2017. New general manager John Lynch planned to release him if he didn't opt out, and the former second-round draft pick has remained a free agent ever since.

In light of recent events, there is a growing call for an NFL team to sign Kaepernick to a contract, and he reportedly is staying in shape with the expectation that he will be on a roster when the 2020 season begins.

Time will tell if Kaepernick signs with a team or not, but it appears Kerr's prophetic vision of the former 49er being viewed as a hero for his actions is coming true.

