Steve Kerr has faith Warriors can do ‘something special’

The Golden State Warriors have a tough road to qualify for the playoffs. They’re the 10th seed in the Western Conference. They will face the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday (April 16). Should they win that matchup, they will face the loser of the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans in a second straight win-or-go-home scenario.

Despite the mountain in front of them, Steve Kerr believes the Warriors can navigate the play-in tournament and make some noise in the playoffs. The veteran head coach believes in his team’s talent level, and the experience the franchise’s Hall of Fame core possesses.

“I’m happy with the way it unfolded over the last couple of months,” Kerr said. “We were in disarray for a while early in the season, trying to find ourselves. A lot of guys really stepped up. Not only on the court, but off the court, in the locker room…I’ve got a good feeling about what’s ahead. I think we still have a chance to do something special. Obviously, it’s an NCAA tournament. We’ve got to get out of the first weekend here. Win the first two and get to the first-round. But we have a shot.”

Golden State entered the season with a belief that they were capable of competing for a championship. That belief is likely still there. If they can successfully navigate the play-in tournament, they will undoubtedly be seen as outside contenders.

"I think we still have a chance to do something special." Kerr remains optimistic with the Warriors' play-in path now set pic.twitter.com/xEZBb7IUKt — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 14, 2024

Nevertheless, the play-in tournament can prove treacherous. Winning two high-intensity games can sap a lot of energy out of a team. Still, Klay Thompson is looking to emulate the Miami Heat’s run from last season. After all, if they could do it, then why can’t Golden State?

