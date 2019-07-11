The Warriors officially waived Shaun Livingston on Wednesday afternoon, and coach Steve Kerr was nostalgic.

"Man, I am sad," the Golden State coach told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. "Shaun is just an incredible human being. So poised and measured, mature, smart.

"We are going to miss him."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Is there a specific anecdote about Livingston that stands out to Kerr?

"Not sure about any one," Kerr told Kawakami. "Maybe that's the point. He was a metronome -- you could just count on him to be the same guy, day after day, no matter what the circumstances.

"Never any drama. Just steady, quiet leadership and an old-school post game that gave people fits. And of course, he fit well into our switching scheme and got his hands on a ton of high, long rebounds."

Although there was talk that the 33-year old might retire, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Livingston intends to return for a 15th season (he missed the entire 2007-08 campaign).

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft joined the Warriors in July 2014 and won three championships.

Some of his biggest playoff moments with the Dubs:

20 points in Game 1 of the 2016 NBA Finals

18 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal in Game 1 of the 2015 Western Conference finals

13.2 points, 4.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 59 percent shooting over five games in the first round of the 2016 playoffs

[RELATED: Livingston leaves Dubs a winner after saving NBA career]

And don't forget about this:

Story continues

The Warriors reportedly are waiving Shaun Livingston, who will get a standing ovation every time he steps foot in Chase Center the rest of his life https://t.co/9bcO3fRvn4 — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) July 10, 2019

Livingston was a fantastic Warrior.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Steve Kerr explains why Warriors will miss Shaun Livingston so much originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area