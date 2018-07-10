Steve Kerr explains why Warriors and DeMarcus Cousins 'need each other'

While it might seem like it didn't take long for the Warriors and DeMarcus Cousins to join forces, there was plenty of conversations between the two sides before a deal was agreed to.

While speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio on Sunday, head coach Steve Kerr emphasized the depth of the talks between Cousins and several Warriors players.

"Well, it was a conversation that needed to happen before each side committed to the other. And so that's what we did. I had two conversations with him on the phone the day he signed, before he signed. He also spoke with Kevin [Durant], with Steph [Curry]. I believe he spoke with Draymond [Green] as well. These were the conversations we were having. So from our perspective, what I told DeMarcus was, 'We have never had a center like you. We like to play through the post." And he said 'I know that. I've played against you. You guys throw the ball into the post a lot and you run a lot of split cuts around the post man. I love passing.' We know DeMarcus is a hell of a passer. So we're gonna be able to throw the ball into the post to him but get some buckets too, because he's so powerful," Kerr said.

Cousins signed a one-year deal with the Warriors. There's not much chance he remains with the Warriors after the 2018-19 season. Kerr understands that.

"The conversation, the way it had to go was 'Are you willing to accept this kind of sacrifice, in terms of how often you're gonna have the ball?' And he said '100 percent.' Everybody knows the free agent market fell apart for him. So, he didn't have opportunities out there. Next year is about us giving him an opportunity to re-establish himself in the league. Re-establish his market for next year's free agency and him in return helping us win another championship. So, we need each other and I think it'll be a good union," Kerr said.

