Steve Kerr explains what Warriors look for in NBA draft prospects

The Warriors aren't your typical NBA Draft Lottery team.

After five straight trips to the NBA Finals, the Dubs were forced to take a reset season this year due to injuries to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. As such, they entered the coronavirus hiatus with the worst record in the NBA and great odds at landing the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Names like James Wiseman, Obi Toppin, Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball will intrigue Warriors fans, but what are Kerr and president of basketball operations Bob Myers looking for in the soon-to-be addition to the NBA's sleeping Goliath?

"The person, the competitive side of things and the human side of things is critical when you're trying to build a championship team."



Steve Kerr on what the Warriors look for in NBA Draft prospects 💯🏆



"Some guys it's easy to tell," Kerr told 95.7 The Game's "Damon, Ratto and Kolsky" on Thursday. "So some guys it's easy to tell they are winners because they show it on their sleeve. They wear it on their sleeve. But you really have to dig in and do a lot of background work because some guys you can't really see it unless you talk to people who are directly involved with the team. That's why we have scouts and that's why we have people in our front office who are not only watching games but doing all kinds of background work on these guys because the person, the competitive side of things, and the human side of things is critical when you're trying to build a championship team."

Kerr has said the Warriors have narrowed their draft pool to between eight and 10 players. They'll be looking for someone who can help immediately in a supporting role and perhaps take the reins from Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green when they are past their primes.

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench into the scouting process, as the Warriors must do their scouting through watching game film and phone interviews, not being able to bring players in for workouts or in-person interviews.

While the global pandemic makes scouting harder to navigate, the Warriors have a clear idea of what they are looking for in their next addition. As with any quality organization, they prioritize culture and fit over talent.

