Steve Kerr explains Steph Curry's new rotation plan with Warriors

The Warriors will be using Steph Curry a little differently for the foreseeable future.

Coach Steve Kerr has been tinkering with Steph's minutes and usage plan recently, and it seems as if they've come to a solution. Scoring 37 points in the Warriors' 117-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night at Barclays Center would support that.

For years under Kerr, Steph has played the entire first and third quarters while splitting time in the second and fourth quarters. From here on out, that will change.

“We have a pattern now that we settled on," Kerr said. "Basically, we are going to take Steph out in the middle of every quarter for a few minutes. He always liked to play the first and the third and then sit the first six minutes of the second and fourth, that’s what we’ve done for years. We asked him to think about changing that this year, and of course Steph is always open to anything, so accommodating as a player, even though it probably took him out of his rhythm the first few games."

Curry had a couple of bad shooting nights in the first week or two of the season, and Kerr believes that the rotation experiment may have played a role. His new rotation schedule will allow him to settle in and be available to hit big shots when the team needs them most.

"He’s gotten used to it, and what I like about it is that it allows him to start and finish every quarter. He’s so good at the end of quarters, 2-for-1’s, half-court shots. We saw him make one in Charlotte the other night. Starting every quarter is important too. Starting the second and fourth, I think is really good for this particular group that we have. I think it's working well so far.”

Golden State has cruised to an NBA-best 12-2 record this season, thanks in large part to Curry's MVP-caliber play. The Warriors are hoping that better utilization of Steph's minutes will give them an advantage.

