Steve Kerr explains 'next step in the process' for DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins now has played in three games with the Warriors. The four-time All-Star center is averaging 13.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and just 1.3 turnovers in 20.3 minutes per contest.

Cousins also is using his body to help get teammates open shots, as he has racked up nine total screen assists in limited action.

"He sets such a good screen, and he understands the angles," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told Damon Bruce on 95.7 The Game on Friday night. "He's also very unselfish. He's more than a willing passer. He's a wonderful passer."

The two-time All-NBA selection is just getting his feet wet. To many, he has succeeded expectations thus far, in particular on the defensive end:

So, what's next for Cousins? Is it as simple as getting more games under his belt and building conditioning? Do the Warriors want him to shoot more 3-pointers? Does he need to improve his pick-and-roll coverage?

"He's still learning the plays. It's not as simple as you draw it up and here you go," Kerr explained. "When you're playing and it's live full speed -- and we've got a pretty big menu of plays -- it's gonna take a few games and a few weeks to really feel comfortable with everything we're doing.

"So, that's the next step in the process."

Saturday night in Boston will be a great test ...

