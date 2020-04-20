Steve Kerr explains how Michael Jordan, Steph Curry's fame differs

Steve Kerr has lived a charmed life.

He played 15 seasons in the NBA, lacing up sneakers with all-time greats such as Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Tim Duncan and David Robinson. Now Kerr coaches Steph Curry, an ascending NBA icon.

As a member of the final three years of the Chicago Bulls' championship dynasty, Kerr got to see the Jordan phenomenon up close and personal. So, how does what Kerr witnessed with Jordan compare to the fame that Curry endures right now?

"I think there was almost a mystical quality to a famous team or athlete like Michael back then," Kerr said Sunday night during an interview with Scott Van Pelt on ESPN's "SportsCenter." "Nothing is left to the imagination now. Back then, you could get away from it as an athlete, as a player, as anyone in the public eye. When the camera wasn't on you, you could escape it.

"But today, with social media, with people seeing every single aspect of your life, you look at Steph Curry as a great example of someone whose every movement is analyzed and judged and criticized, so I think back then, there was a little more freedom that came with fame. You could escape it. And now it just seems like it's impossible to do so."

After winning three NBA titles with the Bulls and two with the San Antonio Spurs, Kerr has claimed three more as coach of the Warriors.

And he gets to watch Curry play every day. That's a pretty good life.

