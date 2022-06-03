Steve Kerr explains 'gut feeling' on what went wrong in Warriors' collapse

Kerr explains 'gut feeling' on what went wrong in Dubs' collapse originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors had a Game 1 win in reach until a fourth-quarter collapse resulted in their first playoff loss at Chase Center.

Leading 92-80 heading into the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics outscored Golden State 40-16 in the final frame to finish off a 120-108 win on the road.

After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave credit where credit was due.

"I'll give them credit, they made 21 threes, they were moving the ball really well and they had us on our heels," Kerr told reporters after the game. "They made a good push to start the fourth and they kept that momentum going. It's going to be tough to beat Boston if they're making 21 threes and they're getting a combined 11 from [Al] Horford and [Derrick] White.

"Those guys, give them credit, they knocked down every big shot in the fourth quarter. Boston just played a brilliant quarter, they came in and earned the win."

The Warriors and Celtics combined for 40 3-pointers, an NBA Finals record.

Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum finished with only 12 points, but Boston still managed to stun the Warriors with huge contributions from Derrick White (21 points) and Al Horford (26 points), who each hit big 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter.

If the Warriors are to bounce back and win Game 2 on Sunday, they'll need to limit the damage from playmakers outside of Tatum and forward Jaylen Brown.