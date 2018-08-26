Steve Kerr explains how changes will be made with Warriors this season

Steve Kerr is a winner. As a player he won five NBA titles, and now as a coach, Kerr has added three more titles with the Warriors.

Even with eight rings, Kerr knows how hard it is mentally to be a champion.

"I do think in order to keep their interest, and to keep them fresh, we've got to change some aspects of our routine, and we'll see what that means," Kerr said to the San Francisco Chronicle. "Could mean altering or even getting rid of shootarounds, (or) only having shootarounds occasionally.

"Could mean changing the structure of practice, changing the amount of time we're on the floor, maybe mixing up some different drills."

The Warriors have been to the NBA Finals in four straight seasons, winning three champions and back-to-back rings the last two years. There's no doubt Kerr and others have worries about the Warriors losing motivation and growing stagnant during the 82-game regular season.

"That's where the coaching creativity comes into play, and that's when your internal (player) leadership comes into play," Kerr said.

While Kerr may make changes to the routine, the Warriors' roster already underwent a big change in the offseason with the addition of DeMarcus Cousins. Will the All-Star center change how the champs play?

Don't count on it.

"We're not going to change our style of play," Kerr said. "We'll definitely add a few plays for DeMarcus (Cousins) down on the block. But for the most part, we're not going to change who we are."