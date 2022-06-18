Steve Kerr enjoyed himself while celebrating the Warriors' latest championship: 'I'm hungover right now'

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr knows what it's like to win a championship in the NBA. After winning five as a player, Kerr picked up his fourth championship as a coach Thursday, giving him nine championship rings. If his comments Friday were any indication, celebrating championships doesn't get old.

Kerr admitted he partied pretty hard following his fourth championship with the Warriors. Upon landing back in California, Kerr let reporters know he was "hungover right now" during an interview.

Kerr didn't divulge too much about how the team celebrated on the flight, saying, "Everybody was in a great mood." He also said the flight felt long, "like we just flew in from Europe."

Kerr, however, did reveal his favorite part of the Warriors' celebration. He said it was pretty funny when the Warriors chanted "f*** you, Draymond" in the locker room after Game 6. The chant was a clear shot at vulgar Boston Celtics fans who tried to get under the Warriors' skin.

Steve Kerr has won many NBA championships

None of this is old hat for Kerr, who has won nine NBA championships. Kerr won five of those titles as a player, three with the Chicago Bulls and two with the San Antonio Spurs. After retiring as a player, Kerr went into broadcasting and spent a three years as the Phoenix Suns' general manager.

Kerr was hired as the coach of the Warriors for the 2014-15 NBA season. He won a championship his first year on the job. Kerr then won back-to-back championships during the 2016-17 season and 2017-18 season. Kerr's fourth title with the Warriors came after the team missed the playoffs for two straight seasons.

When asked how many rings he's won following the Warriors' latest championship, Kerr told reporters Friday he lost count.