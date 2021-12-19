Steve Kerr encouraged by Moses Moody after Warriors' Raptors loss

Kerr encouraged by Moody after Warriors' loss to Raptors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As Jonathan Kuminga stole the show Saturday in the Warriors' blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors, fellow rookie Moses Moody also had perhaps the best game of his young NBA career.

Moody played a career-high 25 minutes in the loss. While he didn't exactly shoot lights out, he did score a career-best 11 points. His eight rebounds also were his most in an NBA game by a long shot.

"Moses is going to be a really good player in this league," coach Steve Kerr said to reporters. "He's got a good feel."

With Jordan Poole in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Moody started his first NBA game Friday in the Warriors' win against the Boston Celtics. But he played just over 10 minutes and scored only two points. Moody went 1-for-6 from the field and missed both of his 3-point attempts in Boston.

In Toronto, he went 3-for-10 from the field and 2-for-8 from long distance. Still, he knows he has to stay confident with his shot and just keep playing his game when given the opportunity.

"I'm anticipating that the next one is going to fall," Moody said. "Coach trusts in me, my teammates trust in me and that's what everybody's really motivating me to do. Just keeping that faith."

It wasn't even two weeks ago that Moody scored 37 points in a G League game. He knows he's capable of getting hot at any time. So do his coaches and teammates.

Early in his career, the off-nights will be just as his important for his development and Kerr already is excited for Moody and Kuminga to turn on the tape.

"These last two nights have been good for him. Just to feel the athleticism and to get reps, to figure out his own spots. Having this kind of action on tape, we'll be able to watch film with both those guys and they'll learn a lot."

