Steve Kerr on Draymond Green-Kevin Durant argument: ‘If this had happened at a practice, you can cover it up’

Kevin Durant said his argument with Draymond Green last season contributed to him leaving the Warriors last summer.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr on the “Book of Basketball 2.0” podcast with Bill Simmons:

This was two guys who were about ready to fight.

In this particular case with Kevin, it was too much, and it’s something that happened on national TV. And now, you open up the whole world – you’ve invited the whole world to scrutinize your team. And so now, there’s so many distractions that it becomes really difficult to deal with. If this had happened at a practice, you can cover it up. Actually, we had several things over the past few years that have happened that never made it out, and we’re very proud of that.

This echoes David West, who flaunted the Warriors’ ability to keep secrets.

But this wasn’t just bad luck that Green and Durant were on national television. Of course, Green knew cameras were on him. It was the middle of the game.

Green was so upset with Durant, Green berated Durant in front of everyone. Usually, players wait to confront teammates until they’re in private. That Green didn’t wait speaks to intensity of the discord.

And probably says something about why Durant left.