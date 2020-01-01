How Steve Kerr, Draymond Green are finding joy as Warriors lose games

SAN ANTONIO -- Shortly after the Warriors' 117-113 overtime loss to the Spurs helped his team maintain the league's second-worst record, coach Steve Kerr shared unusual praise for his team.

"I enjoy coming in every day and working with these guys," Kerr said. "Because they play hard, they play for each other and they care about the game."

That statement seemed odd, given the team just lost its 26th game -- the most in a season under Kerr's watch -- came a day before the New Year. In a season defined by losing, injuries and uncertainty, similar comments have been made by many around this team, further revealing that the Warriors' process is still intact, even if the wins haven't followed.

The latest example was shown Tuesday night. Through the first 12 minutes, the Warriors outscored San Antonio 32-25, holding the Spurs to 44 percent from the field. By the end of the first half, the Warriors had 20 field goals on 16 assists. When the Spurs had the lead after three quarters, the Warriors used a 25-23 fourth quarter to force overtime, before losing in the final period.

In previous years, a midseason loss to this iteration of the Spurs -- a team four games under .500 -- would result in a crisis and for good reason. During Kerr's first five years as coach, the Warriors won more than 70 percent of their games, led by Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. By the end of the run, the unit won three titles, reaching the NBA Finals five times. This season, with Thompson and Curry out, they're leading scorer -- D'Angelo Russell -- has never gotten out of the first round of the postseason, amplifying the league's new world order.

"The first five years were exceptional, they weren't normal so I try to look at things in a realistic perspective," Kerr said. "What's happening this year is more in line with what generally happens with NBA teams. You go through a good spell and maybe you have some tough breaks or whatever and you take a little bit of a dip."

Despite the circumstances, signs of the team's progress showed Tuesday evening. Alec Burks, who averaged just 1.7 points over 13 games with the Kings at the end of last season, scored 18 of his team-high 28 points in the final two periods of the game, helping Golden State force overtime. After battling injuries in recent years, he's averaging 15.5 points and 4.4 rebounds this season. Burks performance has been so good, league sources told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole last week that Burks could be traded for more assets in the coming weeks.

While Burks carried the Warriors down the stretch, the team's other redemption story, Glenn Robinson III, who signed the veteran's minimum last summer, scored a career-high 25 points, including a jumper to tie the game 100-100 with 10 seconds to go, forcing the game into overtime. By the summer, both players should garner better free agency offers than the ones tendered by Golden State last year, much to the delight of Kerr.

"I'm thrilled for Glenn, just like I'm thrilled for Alec Burks," Kerr said. "Guys who have been in this league for a while, and for whatever reason, didn't have much success in free agency last summer. Both guys are having fantastic years and putting themselves in a great position. This summer, we'd like to keep both of them, that'd be great, but really, really happy that each one will find himself in a much better position."

By end of this unusual season, the Warriors might be better off than when they began. Curry and Thompson are expected to be back by the 2020-21 season-opener, giving the Warriors a shot at the victories they've chased over the last decade, while keeping a triumphant environment along the way.

"We want to win," Green said late Tuesday. "And there's no moral victories. You can or cannot enjoy going to work and it's been enjoyable."

How Steve Kerr, Draymond Green are finding joy as Warriors lose games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area