Steve Kerr discusses Warriors' three options with high NBA Draft pick

Warriors coach Steve Kerr currently is with his family in the San Diego area, and is practicing social distancing.

As a result, he is spending a lot of time inside. And that is giving him an opportunity to check in on some of the players the Warriors might select in the 2020 NBA Draft.

"I watch probably two college games a day," Kerr said Wednesday on "The TK Show" podcast with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. "A few hours in front of the TV watching some of the draft prospects and taking notes."

With the NBA season suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus, nobody really knows what is going to happen with the NBA Draft Lottery and the NBA Draft.

The Warriors (15-50) have the worst record in the NBA by a four-game margin (the Cleveland Cavaliers are 19-46), and are in position to land a top-five pick.

It's definitely possible that they end up with the No. 1 overall selection.

"We're excited about having a high pick and there definitely are some guys who are very talented," Kerr told Kawakami. "This, obviously, is Bob's (general manager Bob Myers) world. We're gonna pick who Bob and the scouts feel like we should pick.

"But what we have to weigh is -- are we looking for a player who is gonna help immediately because we feel like we've got this window the next few years? Are we gonna use the pick in a trade to try to trade for a vet who is ready to help us win right away?

"Or do you look at it long term -- because you know you want to be good for the next decade -- and you take a young player with a lot of potential who's maybe not ready to help us win yet but you feel like could be a great player down the road?

"Those are all options and that's what we have to figure out as an organization."

You got to love and respect the transparency from Kerr. He isn't being deceptive and/or saying Golden State loves several prospects and is keeping the pick for sure.

What the Warriors ultimately do will depend on a number of factors, and everything has become more complicated in the wake of the public health crisis that is impacting the entire world.

