Steve Kerr discusses Alfonzo McKinnie's longer-than-expected absence

Alfonzo McKinnie still is dealing with left foot soreness, and he hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 15 at Houston.

Prior to the Warriors' game Thursday night in Toronto, coach Steve Kerr provided an update on McKinnie's status.

"He had an MRI on the road (in) Houston," Kerr said. "That MRI, like some MRIs, wasn't exactly accurate. You have to go on symptoms. You can't just base everything on imaging. His symptoms unfortunately have lingered, and so he's taken longer than expected to heal.

"It's unfortunate for him and for us, but it's just the reality of the situation."

Over a six-game stretch from Oct. 26 to Nov. 5, McKinnie averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 62.5 percent overall 66.7 percent from deep. He truly was one of the great stories in the entire league.

Over the next five games, McKinnie's averages dropped to 5.0 points and 3.2 rebounds on 37.5 percent overall and 27.3 percent from 3-point territory. Perhaps the foot soreness is partially responsible for McKinnie's dip in production. It's unclear if it was a specific moment that led to the injury or if it was something that built up over time.

So, is McKinnie actually getting better?

"He is, but the progress is slower than we had hoped," Kerr answered.

