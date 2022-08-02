Steve Kerr describes how much Warriors will miss Mike Brown this season

Brown, Barbosa's departure to Kings felt deeply by Kerr originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

By hiring Mike Brown away from the Warriors, the Kings are hoping that their best offense will be his defense.

In an interview with The Athletic, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr explained how the team is going to miss Brown heavily after he agreed to be the head coach of the Kings.

"Mike and I were perfect for each other because we're so different. Mike has really covered my blind spots over years, really complimented me well," Kerr told The Athletic's Anthony Slater. Kerr continued by saying the Warriors plan on addressing Brown's absence by committee, with various other coaches filling in the void.

Brown was one of the masterminds behind the Warriors' vaunted defense and was instrumental in their success.

With Brown helming the Warriors' defense last season, Golden State held opponents to 33 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 43 percent from the field overall, tied for first and second in the league, respectively, per basketball-reference.

Brown's understanding of player dynamics, in terms of holding players accountable, should help instill solid defensive principles to a young team needing direction in that department.

The Kings are hoping with a defensive-minded coach like Brown teaching solid schemes and with general manager Monte McNair signing players with a history of playing tough defense, they should be in a good spot heading into the season. What's more, with players like Malik Monk understanding the importance of having a strong defense, the Kings could be on the precipice of something worthwhile.

Alongside Brown, Leandro Barbosa will be heading to the Kings from the Warriors as well. In all, Kerr says that he is "really happy" for Barbosa and Brown for doing what's best to advance their careers.

After nabbing Brown and Barbosa, the Kings are hoping to build a foundation that can lead them to the playoffs. Considering what they've done so far, they seem to be headed in the right direction.