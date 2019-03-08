Steve Kerr on how DeMarcus Cousins took news of Andrew Bogut to Warriors originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors have an insurance policy for DeMarcus Cousins and his name is Andrew Bogut.

Quick tangent -- if on July 1, 2018 somebody told you that the Warriors would enter the 2019 playoffs with DeMarcus Cousins and Andrew Bogut on the roster, you would have called them crazy, right?

Yeah, it's pretty nuts.

Now, back to the reason you are reading this article.

How did Cousins react when he found out the Warriors were going to sign the No. 1 overall pick from the 2005 NBA Draft?

"He was all for it," Steve Kerr said on 95.7 The Game on Thursday evening. "He's played against Bogues (Bogut). He knows what a great defender he is. He knows that in the playoffs you need as much fortification as you can get. And we were a little vulnerable.

"When we first started talking about Bogues, that was before DeMarcus even came back -- because we weren't sure how everything would go in terms of DeMarcus' health. The good news is he feels good and DeMarcus has come along really well.

"Now we feel like we're getting the best of DeMarcus and we'll get a really good insurance policy behind him in Bogues."

It's funny how things come full circle because Bogut and Cousins certainly weren't too fond of each other when they did battle four times a season as members of the Warriors and Kings respectively.

[RELATED: Bob Myers explains why DeMarcus Cousins has 'taken too much criticism']

Now they are pulling in the same direction and hope to get their hands on the Larry O'Brien Trophy in June.

Story continues

"I gotta rekindle my relationship with DeMarcus Cousins because we used to really go at it when he was in Sac," Bogut told reporters in Sydney earlier this week. "A lot of near scuffles and holds and throws and flagrant fouls.

"So I'm looking forward to having him on the same team this time."

