Steve Kerr deftly pinpoints Warriors' 'biggest issue' right now

Steve Kerr isn't concerned about Klay Thompson shooting 34.4 percent from beyond the arc this season.

Steve Kerr isn't concerned about Draymond Green shooting 18.9 percent from beyond the arc this season.

The coach isn't worried that his Warriors are 2-2 in their last four games (and nearly lost in Sacramento last Friday).

"I think right now just the depth at the center position is the biggest issue," Kerr told Damon Bruce on 95.7 The Game on Thursday night. "I like that we're getting everybody healthy, in terms of having Andre [Iguodala] and Shaun [Livingston] back, and now Steph and Draymond ... but with DJ's injury, we're short-handed inside and playing a guy like [Utah Jazz center Rudy] Gobert, or Saturday, we got DeAndre Jordan coming ..."

And at that point, Kerr's cell phone cut out, and when they got him back on the line, the conversation went in another direction.

Damian Jones sustained a torn pectoral muscle Dec. 1 at Detroit, and Kevon Looney has started the last eight games at center in his place. Looney has been really solid, but he isn't a lob threat and doesn't provide the rim protection that Jones can. Jordan Bell has shown some flashes, but he has been inconsistent in Year 2.

The big question mark right now is DeMarcus Cousins. A couple weeks ago, it sounded like a return shortly after Christmas was in the works, but it now appears he might not return for several weeks (if not longer).

And when Cousins does make his debut, it probably will take a solid number of games to get him and the rest of the team comfortable with his role and the lineup combinations.

My interpretation of Kerr's comments: It's Dec. 20, and he has no reason to be concerned about anything at this point ...

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders.