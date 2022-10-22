Steve Kerr defends Klay Thompson's missed 3-pointer late in loss to Nuggets

Kerr defends Klay's missed 3-pointer late in loss to Nuggets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' 128-123 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday at Chase Center ended with a questionable decision by Klay Thompson.

Down 126-123 with 13 seconds left in the game, Golden State had an opportunity to tie the game after trailing most of the way against the Nuggets.

The Warriors were inbounding on their end of the court, so it was an ideal situation. However, the shot selection was not the best, as Thompson fired off a 3-pointer nearly from the half-court logo.

Thompson's decision to take the 3-point shot from so far out despite having enough time to pass the ball to get the Warriors a better shot came under criticism.

But coach Steve Kerr defended the 32-year-old's shot selection after the loss, considering it was Thompson that took the 3-pointer.

"It was just like a little hit and handbag type play, and you're just trying to confuse the defense and maybe get a mix-up on a switch," Kerr told reporters postgame. "And at that point, if you have an open three, down three, no timeouts left, but you go ahead and take, especially Klay. He's hit that shot many times.

"So I'll take a look at the film. It was a decent look under the circumstances. Maybe not the best one, but one I'll definitely live with Klay Thompson shooting an open three, albeit pretty deep."

Golden State endured its first loss of the season, but Kerr did take some positives from the game as he praised his group for their resiliency in overcoming what was a 20-point deficit against Denver.

RELATED: Draymond Green's effort, tenacity in loss proves commitment to Warriors

The Warriors will close out their three-game homestand to open up the 2022-23 NBA season when a familiar face in former assistant coach Mike Brown and the Kings come into Chase Center on Sunday.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast