Steve Kerr credits friend's question in Warriors coaching job choice

Kerr credits friend's question in choice to accept Warriors job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steve Kerr had a difficult choice to make back in 2014, as both the Warriors and the New York Knicks were pursuing him to be their next head coach.

While speaking with die-hard New York sports fan and TV legend Jon Stewart, Kerr explained how a friend's question helped clarify his choice to accept the Warriors' offer.

“I talked to coaching friends of mine and they all said the same thing," Kerr told Stewart on "The Problem with Jon Stewart." "They said, ‘Your talent is everything in coaching.’ And it’s true. I mean, I remember saying, ‘Well Phil Jackson is my guy.’ And one of my good friends said, ‘Which job do you think Phil would take?'”

At the time, Phil Jackson was in charge of the Knicks' front office. Kerr of course had played under Jackson when he, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen won three championships with the Chicago Bulls.

The Warriors had just won 51 games the season prior, and of course featured Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and an at-the-time unsung forward with a decorated college career in Draymond Green. The Knicks, on the other hand, won 37 games in 2013-14 and were led by prolific scorers Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith.

Kerr ended up accepting the Warriors job, and another former pupil of Jackson, Derek Fisher, accepted the Knicks' position. Kerr and the Warriors won a title in their first year and have won two since, while Fisher didn't even last two full seasons before being relieved of his duties in the Big Apple.

To be fair, Kerr acknowledged he likely would have suffered the same fate as Fisher if he ended up joining the Knicks.

Kerr certainly made the right choice, and hopes to win his fourth title as a head coach this season as the Warriors own the league's best record through 25 games.

