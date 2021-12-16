Steve Kerr contrasts Steph Curry's record night to Klay Thompson's return

Kerr contrasts Steph's record night to Klay's impending return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Tuesday night was a special one for the Warriors and Steph Curry, as the two-time MVP passed Ray Allen as the NBA's all-time 3-point leader in Golden State's win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Surpassing Allen's mark was a monumental moment in Curry's journey from doubted draft prospect to transcendent NBA legend. After Curry knocked down his second 3-pointer of Tuesday night's game to pass Allen, the Knicks paused the game to allow the Warriors star to enjoy his moment. Curry, clearly emotional after a week spent trying to finish his trek to the top of the mountain, enjoyed embraces with his parents, teammates, Allen and Reggie Miller.

While Curry's record night won't soon be forgotten, head coach Steve Kerr sees a potentially even bigger night on the horizon for the Warriors -- the return of Klay Thompson.

“Last night was unbelievably special,” Kerr told 95.7 The Game's Damon and Ratto" on Wednesday. “I think Klay’s return will be even more so when he comes back – whenever that is the next few weeks. Can’t wait for that to happen.”

Thompson, who continues to rehab from his torn Achilles, was not present at MSG for Curry's record-breaking night. But the Warriors made sure to hang Thompson's jersey next to Curry, Allen and Reggie Miller's in the locker room, giving the Splash Brother a presence on the special night.

After the win over the Knicks, Draymond Green noted that Thompson was the only thing missing from a historic occasion at the Mecca.

"I think the only thing missing for me was Klay not being here, just with the road traveled to get here, Klay was a huge part of that," Green said. "So if anything could have been different, it was that. But other than that, very, very special night for a special person, for a special person. Very special. Great to be a part of."

Kerr echoed those sentiments.

"The missing piece of last night was Klay and his presence, what he has meant to the Warriors, what he’s meant to Steph’s career, what he’s meant to the 3-point shot in the evolution of the NBA game," Kerr said. "Klay should have been there. I thought about him a lot last night. It just bummed out just thinking about how much he has lost the past couple years. Not just in terms of games played, but experiences with his teammates.

"Last night was a special moment. I know he would have loved to have been there. The fact that he missed it is painful for him. We can’t wait to get him back. That’s going to be the next special moment in this season."

