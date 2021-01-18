Steve Kerr would like to connect rookie James Wiseman with Kevin Garnett

During his first season in the NBA, rookie James Wiseman has the opportunity to learn from players with championship experience and a bevy of accolades like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Following Golden State’s practice on Sunday, Steve Kerr was asked to name a player he would like Wiseman to sit down with to take in experience and knowledge from. The Golden State head coach recommended a Hall of Fame big man.

I think KG [Kevin Garnett] is someone I’ve always admired, and if I ever get the chance to connect the two of them, I would do that. KG was one of the best defensive players in the league. Like James, he came into the NBA without any experience, basically. He went straight from high school — James basically went straight from high school, he only played three college games. That would be a good guy to connect him with.

Listen to Kerr’s full practice presser via Warriors SoundCloud.

Similar to Wiseman, Kevin Garnett entered the NBA at 19-years-old. While Wiseman played three games at the college level for the Memphis Tigers before turning pro, Garnett was drafted straight out of high school.

As a rookie, Garnett tallied 10.4 points on 49.1% shooting from the field with 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. Over his long decorated career, “The Big Ticket” averaged 17.8 points on 49.7% shooting from the field with 10 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

Along with winning the NBA title with the Boston Celtics, Garnett earned 15 trips to the All-Star game and 12 All-Defensive team honors. He also was named Defensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player. Not a bad option for Wiseman to learn from.

During his first 12 games with the Warriors, Wiseman is averaging 11.3 points on 48.3% shooting from the field with 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 21.3 minutes per contest. James will have the opportunity to build on his rookie campaign during a matchup with the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at Staples Center.