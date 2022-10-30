Steve Kerr confident Klay Thompson will find shot despite slow start to season

Kerr remains confident Klay will find shot despite slow start originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson's performance has been under the microscope due to his slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season, combined with comments from TNT analyst Charles Barkley, who stated last Tuesday that the Warriors star was showing his age.

Thompson had a challenging game in the Warriors' 120-113 overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday at Spectrum Center. The 32-year-old went 5-for-14 from the field, and Thompson didn't fare better from 3-point land, going 1-for-7.

Despite Thompson's concerning numbers as the Warriors sit at .500 through six games, coach Steve Kerr isn't hitting any panic button and believes the five-time NBA All-Star's form will soon return to a level many are used to seeing him.

"He only had one exhibition game, so under normal circumstances, this would kind of be the end of exhibition season for him," Kerr told reporters after the game in Charlotte. "And so he's just got to stay with it and he's going to be fine."

Kerr isn't worried due to what he saw from Thompson last season when the Warriors star returned in January after recovering from his torn ACL and Achilles injuries.

"Last year when he came back from the injury, people talk about he wasn't the same guy, whatever," Kerr said. "He had six games where he had 30 or more. He was great in the playoffs. Klay was incredible.

"Now he had some tough shooting nights, but Klay was amazing down the stretch, and once he got his legs underneath him, he had some huge games ... So it's all going to come. He just needs to get his legs underneath him.

If the Warriors clear Thompson to play in a back-to-back scenario -- which they didn't allow after he returned last season -- he will have an opportunity for a bounce back performance when the Warriors face the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.

If Thompson doesn't play against the Pistons, his next chance to break out of his slump will come against the Miami Heat on Tuesday at FTX Arena.

