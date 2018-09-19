Steve Kerr concerned by lack of turnover on Warriors coaching staff

Let's take a look at the Warriors' assistant coaches since Steve Kerr arrived prior to the 2014-15 season:

2014-15 -- Alvin Gentry, Luke Walton, Ron Adams

2015-16 -- Luke Walton, Jarron Collins, Ron Adams

2016-17 -- Mike Brown, Jarron Rollins, Ron Adams

2017-18 -- Mike Brown, Jarron Collins, Ron Adams

2018-19 -- Mike Brown, Jarron Collins, Ron Adams









As you can see, there hasn't been a single change in three seasons.

Additionally, player development coaches Bruce Fraser, Chris DeMarco and Willie Green have been on staff for several years.

Why does this matter?

California Sunday Magazine recently published a conversation between Kerr and legendary head coach Phil Jackson, and check out this one notable exchange between the two:

Jackson: "Have you made any additions to your coaching staff, Steve?"

Kerr: "No. We haven't had much turnover at all the last couple of years, so that's a concern as well. I think we could actually use a little bit of a change in that regard, but you can't always dictate that."

While NBA teams want consistency, sometimes a fresh voice can help. Change in the coaching ranks also means talented people are being promoted, even if that means going elsewhere.