Steve Kerr has complaints over Suns noisy arena

The Golden State Warriors suffered a defeat at the hands of the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday (Nov 22.) Steve Kerr‘s team have struggled for consistency throughout November, and found themselves down by double-digits before halftime. Chris Paul’s ejection late in the second quarter also played a part in Golden State’s inability to secure a victory.

During his post-game media availability, Kerr revealed how he struggled to hear anything that was happening on the court, blaming the Suns’ arena for blasting music throughout the game. As such, he believes his team struggled to communicate with each other, leading to some disjointed performances across the board.

“When a team competes together. It’s communication. It’s playing with force; it’s playing downhill. Playing with communication, you can hear everybody talking defensively. Although, in this building, you can’t hear anything. It’s like a club. It’s like a South Beach club out there. What are we doing? I’m being dead serious. I couldn’t hear anything out there. It’s just the whole game, there’s just this thumping techno club music.”

Whether the Suns’ arena impacted the Warriors’ ability to communicate will be up for debate. Given the recent six-game losing streak, it will be hard for fans to accept that in-arena noise contributed to a loss, especially when Draymond Green was missing through suspension and Paul was ejected.

Nevertheless, Golden State will be looking to bounce back from their latest loss with a win over the San Antonio Spurs when they face each other on Friday (Nov. 24.)

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire