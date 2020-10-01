Steve Kerr cheering for Andre Iguodala in NBA Finals, 'perfect fit' for Heat

Kerr cheering for Iguodala in Finals, 'perfect fit' for Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat weren't expected to make it to the NBA Finals. But considering Andre Iguodala plays for them, perhaps we should have seen it coming.

"Yeah, not surprising is it?" Warriors coach Steve Kerr told 95.7 The Game's "Damon, Ratto and Kolsky" on Tuesday when asked about Iguodala making it to the Finals for the sixth straight season. "I think it was a perfect fit for Andre to go to Miami, just the way they play, the way they approach things and the way he plays. He's such a good modern player, guarding multiple positions, making plays from multiple positions, seeing the floor, sort of being a step ahead of everybody at both ends from a tactical standpoint ... we saw that for so many years here.

"Our fans watched Andre be that player for us during this past run, and now Miami, by adding Andre and (Jae) Crowder during the middle of the season, they found the wings that they needed to be able to guard the great players in the East and get them through the playoffs. So, I give Miami great credit for the job they did building the roster, and then of course Andre, just knowing him so well, it's not surprising to watch him win and achieve what he's achieving."

Iguodala, of course, was a crucial figure in the Warriors' dynasty. He was a member of the famed Death Lineup and was named the 2015 NBA Finals MVP after helping lead Golden State to its first NBA title in 40 years. But following the Warriors' injury-induced loss to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals, the team made the difficult decision to trade Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies. Then in February, Miami acquired him as part of a three-team trade.

There's no question the Heat feel great about that move, as Iguodala has provided some needed veteran leadership on top of his typically great defense. They made easy work of the Eastern side of the playoff bracket, and now LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are the only things standing in between Iguodala and what would be his fourth NBA championship.

Just as Iguodala's presence in the Finals shouldn't come as a surprise, neither should Kerr's rooting interest in the series.

"The only thing I'll tell you is that I'm cheering for Andre Iguodala," he said, "and I'll leave it at that."

