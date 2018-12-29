Steve Kerr 'can't say anything' about Pat McCaw's future with Warriors originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Programming note: Watch Warriors-Blazers on Saturday night at 7 p.m. PT streaming live on the MyTeams app.

News broke Friday morning that Pat McCaw would sign an offer sheet with Cleveland.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

At 4:31 p.m. PT on Friday afternoon, the Cavs' official Twitter account announced that McCaw had signed a multiyear deal.

Shortly after 5, Steve Kerr was asked about the McCaw situation during an appearance with Damon Bruce on 95.7 The Game.

"I really can't say anything because I spoke with Bob (Myers) about it a few hours ago, and he said he had yet to receive an offer sheet," Kerr said. "So until he actually has one, it's not appropriate for us to answer any questions.

"So we'll wait and we'll see what happens."

The Warriors have 48 hours to decide to match the offer or let McCaw walk. Without knowing the exact minute, it appears the deadline is Sunday at around 4 p.m. PT.

According to multiple national reports, McCaw's deal with the Cavs is worth $3 million for the remainder of the season, but it does not become fully guaranteed until Jan. 7.

Non-guaranteed for 2019-20. Guaranteed for 18-19 if not waived by Jan. 7 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 28, 2018

A source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole that Golden State is unlikely to match the deal. It would cost the Warriors the $3 million in salary plus over $11 million in luxury tax penalties.

So, don't expect to see McCaw suit up for the Warriors again ...

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller