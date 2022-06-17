Steve Kerr calls out Marcus Smart's back-to-back 'flops' in Game 6

Animated Kerr calls out refs for missing Smart's two straight flops originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Boston Celtics got the Warriors in early foul trouble in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden on Thursday.

Klay Thompson was called for a foul within the first 14 seconds of the contest, and Golden State was called for three quick fouls in just over three minutes.

But Warriors coach Steve Kerr wasn’t too happy with two of those foul calls, a pair of back-to-back fouls that Celtics guard Marcus Smart drew on Steph Curry and then Thompson.

Or, according to a visibly upset Kerr, that he got away with.

Smart was named the 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, for good reason, but Kerr might nominate him for an Oscar come this offseason.