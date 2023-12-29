Steve Kerr believes Warriors were ‘out coached’ in loss to Miami

Steve Kerr believes the Miami Heat found ways to demoralize the Golden State Warriors during their December 27 matchup. Erik Spoelstra‘s team ended up winning the game and gaining an advantage in the hustle stats, as the Heat implemented their style of basketball in the game.

During his post-game press conference, Kerr noted how Golden State was out-worked and out-coached by last season’s NBA Finalists. The Warriors performance was uninspiring, especially after the improvements they’ve been making in recent weeks. Golden State’s overall performance level has been trending in the right direction since Draymond Green’s suspension, as the rest of the roster was pulling together in difficult circumstances,

“They took control of the game,” Kerr said. “I thought that run at the beginning of the second quarter…They had control of the game from there. One of those nights. In every game all year, every game’s been close. We’ve been competitive and tough. Tonight, we kinda lost that competitiveness. It felt like we got demoralized. Shots weren’t going in. They just took it to us…They controlled the game. We got out-coached, out-worked, and out-played.”

Following their loss, the Warriors remain 11th in the Western Conference with a 15-16 record. They have now lost two consecutive games and will need to get back into the win column quickly if they want to avoid embarking on another losing streak.

"It felt like we got demoralized … we got out-coached, out-worked, and out-played." Kerr reacts to the Warriors' loss to the short-handed Heat pic.twitter.com/prC6M9Fvjf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 29, 2023

The Warriors will be back in action on Saturday (Dec. 30) when they face the Dallas Mavericks.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire